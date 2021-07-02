DeWine thanks National Guard on last day in Ohio foodbanks

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine is giving thanks to members of the Ohio National Guard on the last day they’re helping with pandemic food distribution in Ohio foodbanks.

The governor will be giving remarks from Second Harvest in Springfield at 1:15 p.m. — and joining him will be Major General John Harris, the adjunct general of Ohio.

Members of the Ohio National Guard have helped provide nearly 11 million meals in the past 15 months to 61,449 unique individuals. They did this through over 360 food distributions as well as helping with other responsibilities in foodbanks.

Guard members have been lending a hand with home deliveries at Second Harvest, providing more than 300 households with meals each week. They also help with packing and boxing food, distributing food at drive-throughs, general warehouse support and so much more.

With members of the National Guard leaving, Second Harvest needs help filling those roles. As Ohio continues recovering from the pandemic, volunteers are needed now more than ever.

Those interested in volunteering with Second Harvest can click here for more details.

Governor Mike DeWine’s remarks will be live streamed at from Second Harvest in Springfield at 1:15 p.m. Friday.