COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As of early morning on July 4, it’s official: Ohio has a state budget for fiscal years 2024-2025.

However, Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed several budget provisions that would make access to tobacco easier, and it’s something that he has done before.

Back in January, the governor vetoed a bill passed by Republicans that would have stopped local governments from banning tobacco and e-cigarette sales. He made it so cities could pass their own laws on the issue, and he is sticking to that stance now.

In Ohio’s 2024-2025 budget, he vetoed several provisions that would have made access to tobacco and e-cigarettes easier.

In the past, he has said that this is an epidemic in the state and it’s a matter of young people’s lives.

“Really proud of the governor to continue to stand up for kids and fight back against big tobacco. I believe his line-item veto of the preemption that the legislature was trying to put in place, I think, you know, is another example of his career standing up for kids,” Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said.

“We’re appreciative that the governor is allowing in this very specific instance, cities to have home rule and govern themselves and look out for the health and wellbeing of their residents, I would wish that we would have that same ability to keep folks safe when it comes to guns as well,” Columbus Council President Shannon Hardin said.

In Ohio, there is no permit, background check or firearms registration required when buying a handgun from a private individual. Open carry and concealed carry are legal without a permit.

It’s a state-level decision, but Columbus’ mayor says he wants it to be a local government choice.

“It’s a dangerous time with this amount of guns, with these many gun owners that have zero training. It is a concerning time and so we’re doing everything we can to keep guns out of the wrong hands. And quite honestly, we need the state legislature to step up,” Ginther said.

In total, DeWine vetoed 44 line items in the budget. The governor and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted are scheduled to talk more about the budget Wednesday at 2 p.m.