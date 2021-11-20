DeWine signs Senate Bill 258, establishing new congressional districts

COLUMBUS (WKBN) – Governor Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 258 and provided some insight into his decision-making late Saturday morning.
This bill “establishes new congressional districts” for the entire state of Ohio. It is Ohio Republicans’ redistricting proposal which just passed the Ohio Senate on Tuesday, and through the House on Thursday.
DeWine released the following statement:
|“Today, I have signed Senate Bill 258, which establishes new congressional districts following the 2020 census. When compared to the other proposals offered from House and Senate caucuses, both Republican and Democrat, the map in SB 258 makes the most progress to produce a fair, compact, and competitive map. The SB 258 map has fewer county splits and city splits than these recent proposals and the current congressional map. The SB 258 map keeps Lucas and Stark counties, as well as the Mahoning Valley, whole within single congressional districts for the first time in decades, and also keeps the cities of Akron, Canton, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Dayton, and Toledo all whole within the same congressional map for the first time since the 1840s. With seven competitive congressional districts in the SB 258 map, this map significantly increases the number of competitive districts versus the current map.”