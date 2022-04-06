COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed an executive order Wednesday that would effectively ban new opioids.

Executive Order 2022-05D suspends the normal rulemaking process to allow the Ohio Board of Pharmacy to classify a number of benzimidazole-opioids as Schedule One drugs, meaning they have no accepted medical use in treatment and pose an imminent hazard to public health, safety and welfare.

DeWine wrote in the order that the availability and abuse of new synthetic opioids remains a “serious threat to public health and safety” and that seven substances have been singled out for their potency and are compared to morphine. They are: butanitazene, etodesnitazene, flunitazene, metonitazene, metodesnitazene, N-pyrrolidino etonitazene and protonitazene.

The drugs, according to the governor, have a high potential for abuse and addiction and lead to a large number of drug treatment admissions, emergency department visits and fatal overdoses.