COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed an executive order on Friday that will loosen requirements for nurses aides.

Executive Order 2022-13D is aimed at the regulatory rules to streamline and remove barriers to training for nurses aides.

Dewine says in the order that long-term care facilities have been struggling to maintain minimum staffing levels, which was exacerbated during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, citing the use of National Guard members to help out because the staffing shortage was severe.

DeWine said there needs to be a streamlined training protocol with more flexible pathways, so he has suspended normal rule-making procedures and said that an emergency exists to keep facilities staffed.

Several rules have been amended in the executive order pertaining to training, licensing and fees.

The order will expire in 120 days or when and if the rules are adopted by the Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review, whichever comes first.