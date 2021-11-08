DeWine signs bill to expand use of fireworks

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill into law Monday that will expand the use of fireworks.

Amended Substitute House Bill 172 expands the holidays that fireworks can be set off legally in the state.

“For example, the bill I signed (HB 172) limits the discharge of fireworks to the more traditional holidays that Ohioans celebrate, while recognizing our numerous culturally diverse holidays. The compromise bill also reduces, by half, the allowable increase in showroom size originally offered in Senate Bill 113, while requiring enhanced fire sprinkler systems. The measure further prohibits the discharge of fireworks while in possession of, or under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances or on another person’s property without that person’s permission.

House Bill 113 was the original bill and called for a much more liberal policy.

“Amended Substitute House Bill 172 is a better bill than Senate Bill 113, which was the original fireworks bill that I vetoed. Because it was clear to me that the legislature would have overridden my veto, making Senate Bill 113 the law, I worked with the General Assembly to arrive at a compromise that included changes I wanted to see in the legislation,” DeWine said.

With this bill, you can legally set off fireworks around the 4th of July, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. You can also set them off over Memorial and Labor Day weekends and on Cinco de Mayo, Juneteenth and the Lunar New Year.