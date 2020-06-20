Closings and delays
DeWine signs bill expanding religious freedom in schools

Ohio

The House bill introduced by Republican Rep. Tim Ginter became law Friday

School

(AP) – A bill expanding religious freedom in Ohio public schools and allowing students to engage in religious expression in their school assignments has been signed into law.

The House bill introduced by Republican Rep. Tim Ginter became law Friday after being passed in the GOP-controlled chamber last week in a near-unanimous vote.

The Student Religious Liberties Act removes limits on expressions of religious beliefs to lunch and non-instructional periods and would allow them to gather as students do for secular activities.

Critics have called the bill unnecessary as the U.S. Constitution and state law already guarantee religious liberties to students. 

