DeWine sets reopening date for zoos, movie theaters, museums

Ohio

They're able to reopen June 10 under certain guidelines

(WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Thursday announced the reopening of certain facilities, including movie theaters and museums, with health and safety restrictions.

Day camps and residential camps may open at any time. Entertainment venues listed below may open beginning June 10 if they are able to follow retail, consumer, service and entertainment guidelines and other applicable additional guidance:

  • Aquariums
  • Art galleries
  • Country clubs
  • Ice skating rinks
  • Indoor family entertainment centers
  • Indoor sports facilities
  • Laser tag facilities
  • Movie theaters (indoor)
  • Museums
  • Playgrounds (outdoor)
  • Public recreation centers
  • Roller skating rinks
  • Social clubs
  • Trampoline parks
  • Zoos

