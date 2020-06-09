Breaking News
DeWine says defunding police is ‘absurd’ but reforms needed

DeWine outline several ways Ohio is responding to the call of protesters to end police brutality

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Ohio Governor MIke DeWine says police reform is needed in the state but the push by some groups to defund agencies is “absurd.

“I can’t imagine what people are thinking about defunding the police. We need police,” DeWine said. “We need police. We need fire. We need emergency responders. These are the people who protect us. They protect our lives.”

DeWine outline several ways (in the video below) Ohio is responding to the call of protesters to end police brutality and implicit bias in the wake of the death of George Floyd, the black man who died while in custody of the Minneapolis Police Department.

The idea of defunding the police, I just find it frankly absurd.

Gov. Mike DeWine, (R) Ohio

