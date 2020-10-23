DeWine responds to potential plot to arrest him for tyranny

"We're going to continue to do what we need to do every day," DeWine said

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine said Friday afternoon that a report of a group of citizens that sought to arrest him on charges of tyranny will have no bearing on how he handles the coronavirus pandemic in Ohio.

The report came earlier in the day from the Ohio Capital Journal. Paul Simmons, who was among those who filed an affidavit of charges of tyranny against DeWine, said he was contacted Oct. 16 to gauge his interest in joining a group that sought to arrest DeWine. The man declined and contacted the police the same day.

The state did not accept Simmons’ charges against the governor.

DeWine was asked about the report during a news conference.

“Look, we’re going to continue to do what we need to do every day,” DeWine said. “Our life goes on, and I’m going to do what I need to do. I don’t know the details of the so-called plan. I can’t really comment on that.”

But he did said he strongly opposes such efforts against any elected official.

“We have people in every state who believe that they can take the law into their own hands,” DeWine said. “We have people who believe that the government is illegitimate and that they have every right to basically overthrow the government. … I think it’s incumbent on all of us to denounce that.”

According to Piqua police, the department was contacted by the man, who said he had submitted affidavits with the state filing charges of tyranny against DeWine. The man said the state did not accept the charges, but later, he was contacted by a person claiming to represent a group that intended to arrest DeWine on them.

He declined to join the effort and told the caller that he would notify police.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, which handles security for DeWine, said it was aware of the police report but that it does not comment on threats or its security operations.

This isn’t the first threat against a governor since the pandemic began. A group of men is facing charges for plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. That plot was hatched at a meeting in Dublin this summer.

