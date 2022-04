(WKBN) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has sent a letter to 10 of Ohio’s Representatives in Congress asking them to consider co-sponsoring the Susan Muffley Act which will restore pensions to 20,000 Delphi retirees.

Six Ohio representatives along with both senators are already sponsoring the act.

DeWine wrote, “This legislation seeks to restore the pensions of the salaried workers of the Delphi Corporation which were unfairly terminated in 2009.”