COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday that he issued reprieves in three executions because of problems with pharmaceutical suppliers.

Reprieves were granted for:

Percy Hutton, who was scheduled to be executed on June 22, 2022. The new date of execution has been moved to June 18, 2025. He was sentenced to death for murder in Cleveland.

Douglas Coley, who was scheduled to be executed on July 20, 2022. The new date of execution has been moved to September 24, 2025. He was sentenced to death for murder in Toldo.

Cedric Carter, who was scheduled to be executed on August 24, 2022. The new date of execution has been moved to August 27, 2025. He was sentenced to death for murder in Cincinnati.

Percy Hutton (Courtesy: Ohio Dept. of Corrections)

Douglas Coley (Courtesy: Ohio Dept. of Corrections)

Cedric Carter (Courtesy: Ohio Dept. of Corrections)

DeWine said the problem is a result of issues involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide the drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction for lethal injection.

DeWine has had to grant reprieves several times before. It’s part of Ohio’s moratorium on executions because of the issue. DeWine has previously said that lethal injection is no longer an option in Ohio.