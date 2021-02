The American flag is lowered to half-staff atop the U.S. Capitol Building following the death of a U.S. Capitol Police Officer on January 8, 2021 in Washington, DC. The officer died after he was injured when a pro-Trump mob stormed and entered the Capitol Building on Wednesday. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The governor said flags should be lowered at all public buildings and grounds

(WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered for flags to be flown at half-staff through sunset this Friday, Feb. 26.

It’s to remember the 500,000 American lives lost to the coronavirus.

President Joe Biden made the decree on Monday for federal properties.

Biden also held a national moment of silence and lit a candle to mark the half-million deaths.