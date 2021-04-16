DeWine orders flags at half-staff in honor of Indianapolis shooting victims

Flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on April 20

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is following suit with President Joe Biden’s national directive and ordered flags in the state to be flown at half-mast in honor of the victims of the shooting in Indianapolis.

DeWine ordered all Ohio and U.S. flags be flown at half-mast on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state until sunset on April 20.

In accordance with the order issued by the President and in remembrance of the victims of the recent shooting in Indianapolis, I have ordered that U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds throughout Ohio until sunset on April 20, 2021. pic.twitter.com/Z650hniu6j — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 16, 2021

Eight people were killed in a shooting at a FedEx facility on the southwest side of Indianapolis late Thursday.

Police said the gunman took his own life before officers arrived.