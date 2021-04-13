DeWine, Ohio health officials advise halt to J&J vaccine use

The CDC and FDA are working to determine if the vaccine and blood clots are linked

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Governor Mike DeWine and leaders with the Ohio Department of Health are advising all vaccine providers in the state to temporarily stop using the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

It’s in response to recommendations from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control Tuesday after six people in the U.S. developed blood clots within two weeks of getting the vaccine.

All six of the patients were women between ages 18 and 48. The CDC and FDA are working to determine if the vaccine and blood clots are linked.

FDA and CDC leaders are expected to hold a media briefing later Tuesday.

Ohio health officials said they are following the situation closely.