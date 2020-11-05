DeWine names new Dept. of Health director

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has named a new director of health to replace Dr. Amy Acton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has named a new director of health to replace Dr. Amy Acton.

Stephanie McCloud was named to the position Thursday.

Lance Himes has been serving as interim director since Acton stepped down in June.

McCloud was appointed in January 2019 as the director at the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.

According to her biography on the state’s website, McCloud has 20 years of experience in public administration and served as vice president at Sedgwick Claims management services while managing her private Columbus law firm, McCloud Law LLC.

Her biography does not include any medical degree or certification.

“She has the experience necessary to lead ODH as it carries out its important health functions while also battling the pandemic,” DeWine said.

Before Himes and McCloud, DeWine tapped Dr. Joan Duwve to replace Acton, but she did not accept the governor’s offer citing personal reasons.

