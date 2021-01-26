DeWine lays out steps for how Ohio curfew could end

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Ohio Governor Mike DeWine laid out Tuesday the criteria for lifting the 10 p.m. statewide curfew as COVID-19 numbers continue to decline in the state.

The criteria:

7 straight days of hospitalizations below 3,500= 11 p.m. curfew

7 straight days of hospitalizations below 3,000= midnight curfew

Stay there for 2 weeks

7 straight days of hospitalizations below 2,500= no curfew

According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are currently 2,964 people in the hospital due to COVID-19, making it the sixth day in a row under the 3,500 threshold. Meaning the curfew could be pushed back to 11 p.m. as soon as Thursday.

Ohio’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff stated that a midnight curfew would happen if hospitalizations are less than 3,000 for seven straight days.

