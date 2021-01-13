DeWine, Ginther to hold joint briefing to discuss presidential inauguration protests

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther have scheduled a briefing for Thursday morning to discuss rumored protests centered around the inauguration of Joe Biden.

DeWine and Ginther will be joined by Columbus Chief of Police Thomas Quinlan, Ohio National Guard Gen. John C. Harris Jr., and Ohio State Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Richard Fambro.

The briefing will discuss protests that are expected to take place in Ohio in the upcoming days.

The conference is scheduled for 10 a.m.

The announcement comes as Columbus Police announced it will be sending officers to Washington, D.C. to aid in security for the Biden inauguration and one day after DeWine announced he would be activating up to 580 members of the National Guard to serve both in Ohio and at the inauguration.