DeWine cancels daily coronavirus briefing out of respect for George Floyd memorial service

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/AP)– Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s office has cancelled their Thursday 2 p.m. coronavirus briefing “out of respect for today’s memorial service for George Floyd in Minneapolis.”

Out of respect for today’s memorial service for George Floyd in Minneapolis at 2 p.m. EST, we will not hold a press briefing this afternoon. Any updates for today will be released via press release and posted online at https://t.co/y1iQ2ChQaJ and https://t.co/3lWx4IRScb — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 4, 2020

The governor’s office says any updates for today will be released via press release and posted online at governor.ohio.gov and coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Thursday will be the first of three memorials in three different states.

The first service will be Thursday afternoon at North Central University in Minneapolis. Sharpton, founder of the National Action Network, and Floyd family attorney Ben Crump will speak.

Floyd’s body will then go to Raeford, North Carolina, where he was born 46 years ago, for a two-hour public viewing and private service for the family on Saturday.

Finally, a public viewing will be held Monday in Houston, where he was raised and lived most of his life. A 500-person service on Tuesday will take place at The Fountain of Praise church and will include addresses from Sharpton, Crump, and the Rev. Remus E. Wright, the family pastor. Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, may attend, and other political figures and celebrities are expected as well. A private burial will follow.

Both the memorials in Minneapolis and Houston will include personal tributes and eulogies about social justice, Sharpton said.

First News will carry George Floyd’s memorial live online.