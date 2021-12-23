COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that he has approved a plan to help the Cuyahoga County Corrections Center with temporary staffing assistance.

Help is coming from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction and the Ohio Military Reserve in response to a request from Cuyahoga County Executive, Armond Budish, due to staffing shortages from a re-emergence of COVID-19 cases.

“I am pleased that the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction and the Ohio Military Reserve will be able to help alleviate some of the challenges and help the jail to continue to provide a safe environment for both staff and those who are housed at the facility,” DeWine said.

The Ohio Military Reserve units are trained in disaster relief, medical support, volunteer reception and management, shelter management and logistics support in addition to basic soldier skills.

A letter to County Executive Armond Budish outlining the full plan was issued Thursday.