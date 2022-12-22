COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) -A Hamilton County prosecuting attorney has been appointed to the Ohio Supreme Court.

Attorney Joseph Deters will fill the vacancy on the panel because Justice Sharon Kennedy was elected Chief justice of the Ohio Supreme Court.

Deters is Hamilton County’s longest-serving prosecuting attorney serving from 1992 to 1999 and then from 2005 to the present. He oversees an office of more than 170 employees in the criminal and civil divisions.

Prior to being elected as prosecuting attorney, Deters served as clerk of courts for the county. He also served as state treasurer, winning elections for that office in 1998 and 2002.

Deters lives in Cincinnati with his wife Tanya. The couple has six children and two grandchildren.