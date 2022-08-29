COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday the launch of a new online resource providing Ohioans with a simplified process for obtaining the opioid overdose drug naloxone.

A new website, naloxone.ohio.gov, makes requesting the drug as seamless as possible for all Ohioans, including first responders, community members and distribution sites. It also offers access to prevention and treatment information.

The state’s second annual Overdose Awareness Day is on Wednesday, and it will begin the recognition of Recovery Month in September. Ohio Overdose Awareness Day aims to remember those whose lives are affected by the ongoing national opioid epidemic.

“Overdoses impact us all,” says DeWine in a statement. “We know that naloxone is a critical tool in Ohio’s fight against addiction and, ultimately, makes our communities safer.”

Leaders from state initiatives and resource departments — such as RecoveryOhio, Ohio Department of Health and Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services — have created an online toolkit. It includes social media graphics and posts, videos, posters and digital ads that can be used by local communities and organizations to raise awareness.

“[The] toolkit features real Ohioans who have shared their stories in order to help others know that recovery is possible,” says RecoveryOhio director Aimee Shadwick. “They remind us on this day, and every day, to honor the memory of those we have lost and join in solidarity with those who are bravely working toward recovery.”

The toolkit also aims to educate Ohioans on what to do in an overdose situation and how to get help for someone struggling with addiction.

“We can help prevent overdose deaths by being aware of the signs, knowing how to respond, removing stigma, and ensuring help is visible and accessible for every Ohioan in need,” said OhioMHAS Director Lori Criss.

“Knowing how to respond in an emergency can save lives, and it is our goal that these resources be widely shared in communities across Ohio,” said ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff.

In recognition of Overdose Awareness Day, state flags displayed at all state buildings and public institutions will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Aug. 31.