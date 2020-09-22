Despite less funding, attorney general pushes to help crime victims in Ohio

Last month, attorneys general from all states called on Congress to increase funding for crime victims

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Attorney General’s Office is planning to award about $59 million in grants to help crime victims in the state.

More than $13 million of the grant money is expected to help children in Ohio.

“Our job is to help protect our children especially when they are at their most vulnerable,” Attorney General Dave Yost said. “I have worked hard to ensure we are dedicating as much support as possible to meeting that mission and, as always, there is more work to do.”

The funds will go to groups that work directly with victims of crime, including sexual assault and domestic violence.

The programs include crime victim services in county prosecutor’s offices, family shelters and children advocacy groups.

The organizations to receive grants have not been finalized, but the attorney general’s office said there will be about $55.5 million from the Victims of Crime Act and $3.5 million from the State Victim Assistance Act fund.

This year’s funds are down from $112 million in 2018. The attorney general’s office said despite the drop, Yost is committed to these Ohio programs and that most of them will get at least two-thirds of the funds they got before.

Last month, attorneys general from all states called on Congress to increase funding for crime victims.

“Immediate solutions are required to ensure the long-term viability of this fund that offers crime victims a helping hand at perhaps the most vulnerable point in their life,” Yost said. “The financial strength of the fund is critical in making sure all Ohioans have access to the help they need.”

More stories from WKBN.com: