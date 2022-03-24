CLEVELAND (WJW) — While a second grand jury in another Texas county has convened to hear evidence against quarterback Deshaun Watson, his attorney tells the Fox 8 I-Team that he believes his client is innocent.

“This guy is a rock-solid young man,” said attorney Rusty Hardin, who represents Watson. “The people of Cleveland should back up and let the judicial system run its course.”

The latest case taken before a grand jury came out of a report of alleged indecent assault. The report was filed last year by a 29-year-old woman, who claimed she had been assaulted at a home in Texas.

A grand jury in Brazoria County, Texas, started hearing the matter Wednesday.

The district attorney in Brazoria County said he may have a statement on the matter Thursday or Friday.



Hardin said the complaint was filed by one of the women involved in the civil lawsuit cases.

“It’s not a new complaint,” he said.

He said officials waited until the Harris County grand jury finished deliberations before presenting this case.

Watson has denied any wrongdoing.

“I think the Browns have gotten a bad rap considering they looked at Deshaun Watson extensively,” Hardin said.



A Browns spokesperson said they were aware that another grand jury would be considering possible criminal charges.

The Houston attorney representing 22 women who have accused Watson of sexual assault and harassment says no one from the Cleveland Browns reached out to him prior to acquiring the quarterback.

Watson is facing lawsuits from 22 women, but he is facing no criminal charges. A Harris County grand jury chose not to indict him on any charges earlier this month.

The women, mostly massage therapists, accuse the star athlete of sexual misconduct or sexual assault.

“No one from the Browns organization reached out to me or my clients,” Attorney Tony Buzbee told I-Team reporters Peggy Gallek and Ed Gallek. “I didn’t expect them to. I would have certainly talked to them had they asked to talk to any of my clients. And had the clients wanted to do so, I would have allowed that to happen.”

Buzbee added that he feels the women’s civil cases are very strong.

“Each of these women has been pretty confident, pretty consistent about what has happened to them,” Buzbee said. “Our allegation is the women went there for one reason, which was to give a massage, and our allegation is Dehsaun Watson was there for something completely different. These woman have been roundly vilified; they’ve been called names, death threats.”

The Browns announced they were acquiring Watson on Friday from Houston after Deshaun initially said he would not be joining the team. He was seen in Berea Thursday.

The Cleveland Browns have still not cut Baker Mayfield, who has been the starter in Cleveland for the last 4 years.

The Browns gave Watson a fully guaranteed $230 million contract.

In exchange for trading Watson, the Houston Texans received first and fourth-round picks in 2022, first and third-round picks in 2023 and first and fourth-round picks in 2024.