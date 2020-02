The department was monitoring a potential case in the state earlier this month

(WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Health says no one in the state has tested positive for coronavirus.

The department was monitoring a potential case in the state earlier this month, but testing on that person came back negative for the virus.

As of February 13, there were 14 U.S. cases of coronavirus that had been identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC considers risk to the general public to be low, however.