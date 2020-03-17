Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
WKBN 27 First News This Morning
Closings and delays
There are currently 194 active closings. Click for more details.

Dentists urged to limit patient contact and donate protective gear

Ohio

Governor Mike DeWine contacted the Ohio Dental Association asking for help in addressing the spread of COVID-19

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Dentists are looking at their patients and asking questions just like a personal care physician.

WKBN

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Governor Mike DeWine contacted the Ohio Dental Association asking for help in addressing the spread of COVID-19.

The governor asked dentists and oral surgeons to reschedule elective procedures, screen patients ahead of time and reschedule those at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19.

To reduce the number of people in any given waiting room, patients are urged to wait in their cars.

DeWine also asked dentists to inventory their medical protective gear and consider donating any surplus to local emergency management agencies.

TRACKING COVID-19

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com