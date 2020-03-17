Dentists urged to limit patient contact and donate protective gear

Governor Mike DeWine contacted the Ohio Dental Association asking for help in addressing the spread of COVID-19

The governor asked dentists and oral surgeons to reschedule elective procedures, screen patients ahead of time and reschedule those at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19.

To reduce the number of people in any given waiting room, patients are urged to wait in their cars.

DeWine also asked dentists to inventory their medical protective gear and consider donating any surplus to local emergency management agencies.

