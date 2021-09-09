Democrats, NAACP sue over Ohio stand-your-ground gun bill

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Democratic lawmakers, the NAACP and a grassroots organizing group have sued the attorney general of Ohio saying the last-minute approval of a “stand-your-ground” gun bill is unconstitutional.

The provision was added to a bill that had near-unanimous support in the final days of the Legislature’s two-year session in December.

The bill introduced earlier in the year in the Senate would have made nonprofits and other organizations immune to civil liability if someone with a concealed carry license causes injury or death.

The stand your ground amendment changed previous law that said people had a duty to retreat before using deadly force to protect themselves.