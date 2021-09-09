Democrats, NAACP sue over Ohio stand-your-ground gun bill

Ohio

by: Mark Gillispie, The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
guns generic_195213

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Democratic lawmakers, the NAACP and a grassroots organizing group have sued the attorney general of Ohio saying the last-minute approval of a “stand-your-ground” gun bill is unconstitutional.

The provision was added to a bill that had near-unanimous support in the final days of the Legislature’s two-year session in December.

The bill introduced earlier in the year in the Senate would have made nonprofits and other organizations immune to civil liability if someone with a concealed carry license causes injury or death.

The stand your ground amendment changed previous law that said people had a duty to retreat before using deadly force to protect themselves.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com