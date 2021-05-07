Democratic senator praises Ohio’s Republican governor, saying he has ‘steady hand’

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ohio’s Republican governor has gotten criticism from within his own party for his aggressive anti-coronavirus measures, but he’s getting praise from the state’s Democratic U.S. senator.

Sherrod Brown said Friday during a Cincinnati visit to promote getting vaccinated that Mike DeWine “has had a steady hand” in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brown commented that he can’t say the same about Ohio’s Republican-majority Legislature. He says legislators have politicized the issue.

Some have criticized DeWine for turning business operators into “mask police.”

Brown unseated DeWine in the 2006 Senate race.