(WKBN) – Two Democratic lawmakers want Ohio to move its primary election day.

Representatives Thomas West and Lisa Sobecki are sponsoring legislation to move the primary from May 3 to June 7.

This would give candidates and election officials time to prepare for the election.

Right now, Ohio does not have new maps for the Ohio House, Senate and congressional districts, so candidates have no idea which district they would be running in.

The deadline to file to run in the state races is next Wednesday.

The congressional deadline has already been pushed back to March 3.