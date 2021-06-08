Democratic Justice Jennifer Brunner vying for chief justice

FILE – In this April 13, 2010, file photo, Ohio Secretary of State Jennifer Brunner answers a question during a debate at the City Club of Cleveland in Cleveland. Ohio Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Brunner entered the race for chief justice on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, touching off likely bipartisan competition for the state judiciary’s top job next year. Brunner, 64, is a former common pleas and appellate judge who also served one term as Ohio secretary of state. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Brunner entered the race for chief justice Tuesday, touching off likely bipartisan competition for the state judiciary’s top job next year.

The 64-year-old Brunner is a former common pleas and appellate judge who also served one term as Ohio secretary of state. Her victory last year gave Democrats three of seven seats on the state’s high court, a high-water mark for the party in recent years.

She seeks a seat Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor must vacate due to age limits.

O’Connor’s fellow Republicans, justices Sharon Kennedy and Pat DeWine, also are expected to run.