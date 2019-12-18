Def Leppard, Motley Crue announce additional tour dates with show in Cleveland

Musicians Rick Allen, from left, Tommy Lee, Vivian Campbell, Joe Elliott, Bret Michaels, Phil Collen, Rick Savage, Rikki Rokkett (kneeling), C.C. DeVille, Nikki Sixx (kneeling), Vince Neil, Mick Mars and Bobby Dall pose together following a news conference to announce The Stadium Tour 2020 featuring rock bands Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison, at the SiriusXM offices, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The show at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland is Friday, July 3

(WKBN) – After record-breaking sellouts, “The Stadium Tour” featuring Def Leppard and Motley Crue with Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts announced additional tour dates.

This includes FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on Friday, July 3.

With over 700,000 tickets sold and gross box office receipts of over $90 million in the first weekend of sales, “The Stadium Tour” is billed as being the biggest rock tour of 2020.

The tour saw the fastest sellout in Miller Park history in Milwaukee with additional shows selling out instantly in Atlanta, Seattle, Charlotte, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Chicago and Denver.

“The word on the street was that fans were overly excited about this stadium tour even before it was announced… Well, it’s out there now and it keeps getting bigger and bigger,” said Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott.

The bands responded to the unprecedented fan demand by announcing seven new shows in all-new cities.

Sunday, June 21 – San Antonio, Texas – Alamodome

Tuesday, June 23 – Kansas City, Mo. – Kauffman Stadium

Thursday, June 25 – St. Louis, Mo. – Busch Stadium

Saturday, June 27 – Minneapolis, Minn. – U.S. Bank Stadium

Monday, June 29 – Nashville, Tenn. – Nissan Stadium

Thursday, July 2 – Cincinnati, Ohio – Great American Ballpark

Friday, July 3 – Cleveland, Ohio – FirstEnergy Stadium

“Little did we know that making ‘The Dirt’ movie would lead us to this exciting new place touring stadiums with our friends in Def Leppard. We are beyond excited for this tour to begin,” said Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx.

Tickets for the Cleveland show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, January 10. They’ll be available on Ticketmaster.com.