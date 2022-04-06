Washington, D.C. (WKBN) — Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) discussed in a news conference his efforts to increase the amount educators can deduct from their taxes for out-of-pocket classroom expenses on Wednesday.

The Educators Expense Deduction Modernization Act of 2022 bill was introduced during the week of April 6. If enacted, it would increase the current deduction for teachers from $250 to $1,000 and continue to increase according to inflation.

“Teachers work as hard as anyone – often harder – to support our students, yet they aren’t paid nearly the salaries and benefits they deserve, and they often spend hundreds of dollars of their hard-earned money on supplies for their classrooms,” said Sen. Brown in a press release.

According to the Department of Education, 94% of public-school teachers reportedly paid for classroom supplies without reimbursement, with nearly 1 in 10 spending more than $1,000 each year.

Teachers are paid, on average, 20% less than other professionals with similar skills.