SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Cedar Point officials confirmed that debris from one of their rollercoasters broke off on Memorial Day.

According to park officials, part of a urethane tire tread separated from a wheel on the Corkscrew rollercoaster, falling onto the midway.

The wheel has since been replaced and the ride is back in operation, officials say.

There were no reported injuries in the incident.

A representative from the Ohio Department of Agriculture told FOX 8 that they are aware of the situation. ODA officials say they inspected and permitted all of the rollercoasters before the park opened for the season.

“At the time of inspection, all rollercoasters passed inspection. It is the responsibility of Cedar Point to conduct maintenance and perform daily inspections of the ride prior to opening the ride each day,” an ODA official said in a statement.

Back in August of 2021, Cedar Point’s Top Thrill Dragster shut down after a metal bracket fell from the ride, severely injuring a park guest. The Dragster was officially retired last September.