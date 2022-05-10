COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state says a condemned prisoner with a scheduled execution date for killing his 3-year-old son has died of a heart attack.

JoEllen Smith is a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. Smith says death row inmate Michael Webb died May 2 at a Columbus hospital.

The 73-year-old Webb was sentenced to die for setting a 1990 fire at his southern Ohio house.

Authorities said Webb meant to kill his wife and children and collect insurance money to be with his mistress. Webb’s family escaped but his son died of smoke inhalation.

Webb had a July 2023 execution date.