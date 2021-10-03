Death penalty won’t be sought in Ohio police officer’s death

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Federal prosecutors have decided against seeking the death penalty against a man charged in the shooting death of an Ohio police officer almost two years ago.

The Dayton Daily News reports that U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland notified the court and defendant Nathan Goddard that the United States “will not seek a sentence of death” in the slaying of Dayton police detective and Drug Enforcement Administration task force officer Jorge DelRio.

The decision wasn’t explained in the letter filed Friday. Defense attorney Donald Malarcik said he and his client were “grateful.”

He said his client believed a home invasion was occurring and never intended to harm the officer.