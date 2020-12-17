Death penalty overturned for man accused of killing Kent State student in 2016

The Ohio Supreme Court found that the death penalty in this case was "disproportionate and excessive"

COLUMBUS (WKBN) – The Ohio Supreme Court overturned the death penalty Thursday for a man convicted of killing a Kent State student in 2016.

The court maintained that Damantae Graham was guilty, but said the death penalty was inappropriate in this situation.

In February 2016, Graham — who was 19 at the time — and two 17-year-olds robbed a Kent man who sold drugs.

The murder victim, 18-year-old Nicholas Massa, was at the man’s apartment during the robbery.

The court found that the death penalty in this case was “disproportionate and excessive.”

Graham will be resentenced.