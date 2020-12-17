Death penalty overturned for man accused of killing Kent State student in 2016

COLUMBUS (WKBN) – The Ohio Supreme Court overturned the death penalty Thursday for a man convicted of killing a Kent State student in 2016.
The court maintained that Damantae Graham was guilty, but said the death penalty was inappropriate in this situation.
In February 2016, Graham — who was 19 at the time — and two 17-year-olds robbed a Kent man who sold drugs.
The murder victim, 18-year-old Nicholas Massa, was at the man’s apartment during the robbery.
The court found that the death penalty in this case was “disproportionate and excessive.”
Graham will be resentenced.
