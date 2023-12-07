CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW)- An investigation is underway after a Cleveland Heights police pursuit ended in a fatal car accident Wednesday night. A 70-year-old man was killed and the highway was shut down for hours.

This all started just before 7:30 p.m. in Cleveland Heights when police began pursuing an Amazon delivery van, which they say was stolen at gunpoint. Cleveland Heights police located the van driving on Greyton Road and said one of their officers heard shots fired. The FOX 8 I-Team confirms shots were fired at police officers during the chase.

The police chase went through surrounding communities onto I-90 into Cleveland. Cleveland police say the suspect started driving the wrong way on I-90 eastbound in the area of the Fulton overpass. That’s when the suspect, driving the wrong way, collided head-on with another vehicle.

Photo courtesy OHGO camera

The driver of the vehicle that was hit was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the driver of the stolen van ran from the vehicle but was caught. Police say he sustained serious injuries and is currently in Cleveland Heights police custody. Officers did recover a gun at the scene.

Police have not yet released the identities of the suspect or the man killed.

The Amazon driver victim who had his van stolen was not injured nor were any police officers.

The Cleveland Division of Police Accident Investigation Unit is assisting Cleveland Heights Police with the accident portion of this investigation.