Deadline extended for Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame nominations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The deadline has been extended for submitting nominations for the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame.

The Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame recognizes outstanding service to others following military service.

The deadline has been extended to June 15. That’s two more weeks to identify veterans making noticeable differences in their communities.

The hall of fame is in its 28th year and honors those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces and continue to contribute to our communities, state and nation through exceptional acts of volunteerism, advocacy, professional distinction, public service or philanthropy.

To be considered, the veteran must meet the following criteria:

Be a past or current Ohio resident

Have received an honorable discharge

Be of good moral character

Each year, they induct up to 20 veterans based on recommendations from an Executive Committee of veterans from across the state and approval from Governor Mike DeWine.

Last year, the hall of fame inducted the Class of 2020 through a series of individual ceremonies due to the pandemic.

They do not know how this year’s Induction Ceremony will look.

Nomination guidelines, a sample of a completed nomination form, and more information are available at our Hall of Fame Nomination page.

You can also learn more about the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame and see the complete list of Hall of Fame inductees.

They say nomination from past years may be resubmitted for consideration.