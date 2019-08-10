Dayton shooting victim thanks President Trump from hospital bed

Britney Jones wanted to thank Trump for the visit, as well as call for an end to the violence

DAYTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A victim in the deadly shooting in Dayton, Ohio has a message from her hospital bed.

Britney Jones, 19, wants everyone to know she appreciates their support — and that includes from President Donald Trump, who she got a chance to meet.

Jones remains hospitalized after the shooting, and even though she’s in pain, she shared her message to Dayton through her boyfriend, Brian Pinson.

He played a video that she recorded from her hospital bed in which she said, “I want to say thank you to my mother, my family members who have been by my side.”

Pinson said they were there when the shooter opened fire at the Oregon District.

“All you hear is loud noise, bullets flying, and I thought I was dead. I thought I was going to die,” he said.

Pinson said security camera video shows them diving to the ground when they heard the first shots.

Pinson had a minor wound, but Jones was hit in the hand.

Even though doctors at Miami Valley Hospital tried to reattach her thumb, they were unsuccessful.

Despite that, Jones has been very encouraged by community support, like visits from her coworkers at the Cheesecake Factory.

She’s most impressed by the rally of support Sunday night in the Oregon District, just hours after the shooting.

“We’re grateful that everybody came out and showed their support. We are very thankful,” Pinson said.

Jones’ spirits were lifted again when she met President Trump during his visit to Dayton this week.

“I do want to thank Trump for coming down here, showing us support for the victims of the mass shooting,” she said.

Finally, Jones just wanted to send a message to people in the Oregon District and beyond, to people who are still grieving.

“Take caution, be careful, and we all just need to stop the violence,” she said.