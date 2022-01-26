DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The city of Dayton says it will pay $500,000 to settle a wrongful death lawsuit over a 2019 police killing.

Dayton police shot 29-year-old Michael Tuck Sr. after he ran from police during a traffic stop. His mother sued the city, the police chief and the officer who shot him.

She asserted the officer used excessive and unreasonable force without justification, violating her son’s civil rights.

The Dayton Daily News reported the settlement Wednesday.

The assistant city attorney says Tuck’s two children will each receive structured payments of $100,000. His mother and her attorney will get the remaining $300,000, minus expenses.