Dayton police say man killed by officer after struggle

Ohio

The wounded suspect died after being taken to Miami Valley Hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – Police in Dayton say an officer has fatally shot a man who struggled with him over the officer’s stun gun.

Police say the shooting followed a traffic stop for erratic driving and a two-block foot chase Thursday evening in the southwest Ohio city. The wounded suspect died after being taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Names of the 29-year-old slain man and the police officer haven’t been released. Police Chief Richard Biehl plans to discuss the shooting in a press conference to be scheduled Friday.

Police say a second person in the vehicle that was stopped drove off during the struggle. Police said a firearm was recovered.

