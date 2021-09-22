Dayton Police identify officer, suspect injured in overnight shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Officer Thadeu Holloway, an 8-year veteran of the Dayton Police Department, is recovering from non-life threatening injuries following a shooting in Dayton on Tuesday.

Holloway was sent to look into possible fraud at a Dollar General on S. Gettysburg Avenue around 6:44 p.m. Tuesday night. About 20 minutes later he located 39-year-old Antwaine Deon Lowe in a parking lot on Ingram Street.

Antwaine Deon Lowe

The officer asked Lowe to come and talk with him about using counterfeit bills at Dollar General, but when Holloway approached him the suspect punched him in the face. Holloway immediately discharged his taser, bringing Lowe to the ground and ordered him to put his hands behind his back.

While the suspect was on the ground, he reached into his pocket and pulled out a .380 caliber handgun and shot once at Holloway. The bullet struck the officer on the left side of his head, tearing his left temporal artery — this would later be fixed in surgery.

As Holloway fell to the ground he shot five times at Lowe, striking the suspect multiple times and leaving him in critical condition. Lowe is now in serious condition but is currently stable.

Officers and emergency medical services were on the scene within minutes of Holloway reporting he was shot in the head. Another officer took Holloway in his cruiser to Miami Valley Hospital — where dozens of law enforcement cruisers were waiting to pay their respects to the injured officer.

The Dayton Police Department plans to file the following charges against Lowe:

Two counts felonious assault on a police officer

Carrying a concealed weapon

Weapons under disability

Counterfeiting

You can watch an edited version of the Dayton Police Department’s news conference in the player below. Some viewers may find the content of this video disturbing.