Dayton officials, police to provide update on Oregon District shooting

Ohio

On August 4, a gunman opened fire in Dayton, killing nine and injuring 27 others

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Leaders from the City of Dayton and the Dayton Police Department will give an update Tuesday on information regarding the Oregon District mass shooting.

A news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m.

On August 4, a gunman opened fire in the Oregon District, killing nine people and injuring 27 others. The FBI is involved in the investigation.

