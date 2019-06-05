Dayton neighborhood still without power week after tornadoes

DAYTON, Ohio (CNN Newsource) – As many as 1,500 people are still without power Tuesday night after 15 tornadoes touched down across Ohio’s Miami Valley last week.

That’s down from 70,000 in the outbreak’s aftermath but in a neighborhood off of Old Troy Pike, dozens still have no electricity.

Despite the hardship and heavy damage, many are grateful for any support.

“I pray for the people of Dayton. I pray for my daughter, she just had surgery to clear her heart. My son told me she was OK and that’s the best news I ever got,” said Aleta Nagy, who is still without power on Kelly Avenue.

Even though she lost so much, Nagy is trying to keep perspective a week after the tornadoes ripped through her neighborhood.

“The Red Cross came by and dropped some stuff, the Church of Christ came by, some of the churches have come by to talk,” she said.

Essential supplies are still being passed out daily, but ice and batteries are still needed.

“I came down here today to just check on the few people that I knew to make sure they were alright,” said Loreta Miller, who used to live in the neighborhood.

Her friends are doing alright but a fence her late brother built was destroyed.

“I just started crying. I just started crying,” Miller said.

No one was hurt in this area but several units are uninhabitable. Power crews are still working to bring the electricity back.

One block away on Macready Avenue, Mitch and Tracy Jones are living out of coolers while waiting for the power to return. They said the community response has been overwhelming.

“Bringing food and waters, helping everybody out. It’s just been fantastic,” Mitch said.

Volunteers have visited their street all day every day. At one point, the Joneses had to turn down supplies.

“Water, pops, food. They even bring fast food to you, home-cooked meals,” Tracy said.

A spokesperson with Dayton Power and Light confirmed they should have power fully restored to their customers by the end of the week.