Dayton Mayor speaks ahead of City Commission vote on mandatory mask ordinance

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton City Commission is expected to vote Wednesday evening on a mandatory mask ordinance.

Mayor Nan Whaley held a press conference ahead of the vote, saying they are taking action in response to concerns raised by Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County and the Ohio Department of Health.

The ordinance will go into effect Friday morning at 8 a.m. and require people to cover their nose and mouth when inside public spaces or outside when social distancing is not possible. Locations include grocery stores, retail stores, libraries, bars and restaurants, and public transportation.

Violation could result in a civil penalty of $85. Enforcement will be conducted on a complaint basis by businesses that are concerned about a member of the public not complying with the requirement.

Employees are asked to first encourage the member of the public to wear a mask or ask them to leave the premises. If they refuse, the business can call 937-333-2677 to report their concern. Dayton Police will follow up on the complaint.

“We are not asking members of the public to confront or report one another,” Mayor Whaley said. “If you witness a person not wearing a mask inside of a business, please report this to a manager so that they can respond.” She stressed that the intention is not for citizens to call the City individually, but rather for complaints to be reported by businesses.

She continued, “What we’re trying to do is really raise culture here and say, ‘Hey, this is what you have to do in Dayton to be a good citizen. You need to stop at stop lights, you need to wear shoes on your feet when you go into the grocery store, you need to wear shirts, and you need to wear a mask when you’re in public.’”

Children under 6, people with medical conditions, mental health conditions, as well as those with developmental disabilities that would be made difficult by wearing a mask are not required to do so.

The mask requirement would not apply to situations where it would be “impractical” such as swimming, or receiving medical/dental treatment, or facilities such as gyms where social distancing can be maintained.

The City of Dayton is working with RTA, the Downtown Dayton Partnership, and the United Way to distribute masks to business and community organizations that may need them for members of the public in the next few days.

“I know, including myself, that no one is excited about wearing a mask. I know that wearing a mask is uncomfortable. I know that unfortunately, wearing a mask has become a political flashpoint, but I also know that masks save lives,” said Mayor Whaley.

She says wearing masks is a small sacrifice everyone can make to take care of one another and to keep businesses open as the pandemic continues.

Dr. Michael Dohn, Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County Medical Director, reiterated a jarring statistic announced by Governor Mike DeWine this week. Montgomery County has gone from an increase in cases over the last month from an average of about 10 cases a day at the end of May to about 40 cases a day in the most recent week.

The community is also experiencing early signs that more people are seeking medical care for COVID symptoms. For example, outpatient visits grew from an average of nearly 7 visits per day to 27. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 29, 2020

“As things have opened up, we’ve now gotten up to 43 cases per day, on average,” he said. “That’s four times higher. When we were wearing masks, when we were maintaining distance, we didn’t have that.”

Dr. Dohn said there’s about 1,800 total cases, but more important than that is the number of people who are actually sick today. The area has surpassed its previous peak of 125 individuals who were sick on a given day. That number is now around 427, as of Tuesday.

“We here in Dayton and Montgomery County are having a little bit of trouble with this. It’s time for us to take some actions and for all of us to think about what we’re doing to try and protect our neighbors and ourselves,” he said.

City Commission has a virtual meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. You can catch it here.