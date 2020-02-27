Dayton doctor indicted on 145 charges for child pornography

DAYTON, Ohio (WTRF)- An Ohio doctor was indicted on 145 felony charges for possession of child pornography.

Dr. Gregory Ramey was indicted on the charges.

Officials say Ramey, 70, of Beavercreek, was identified as the source of electronic downloads of child pornography.

Ramey’s activity was reported to the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which notified local authorities. Ramey’s employer, Dayton Children’s Hospital, was made aware of the investigation, immediately placed him on administrative leave and then terminated him.

Dayton Children’s Hospital has fully cooperated with the investigation.

The indictment, filed in the Greene County Court of Common Pleas, includes 145 felony charges:

Illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material (F2), counts 1-90

Pandering obscenity involving a minor (F4), counts 91-117

Attempted pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor (F5), counts 118-142

Tampering with evidence (F3), counts 143-145

This egregious abuse of the patients’ trust, not to mention the publics’ trust, from a doctor is gut-wrenchingly horrible, young children are innocent, sweet and trusting – vulnerably fragile and in need of special protection Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost made the announcement Thursday.