Dayton boys start acts of kindness challenge after mass shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (CNN) – Two Ohio boys are on a mission to inspire good in the wake of the Dayton mass shooting.

Nine people were shot and killed, so the boys are challenging others to do nine acts of kindness for nine days.

Support for the families of the nine lives lost and dozens injured can be seen in many ways — from an ever-growing memorial to the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund.

Michelle Lovely said 100% of the donations will go to the victim’s families and those seriously injured.

So far, they’ve received more than 2,500 individual online donations.

“Volume’s been really large; those are mainly individuals that have been giving,” Lovely said.

With local businesses and major corporations reaching out as well, they’re expecting to raise more than $1 million.

Mason Moore and Jayvaun Butler are also spreading the love with the #Daytonchallenge.

They got the idea from Ruben Martinez, who did a similar challenge called the El Paso challenge for the 22 people who were killed in his city.

The goal is to complete nine acts of kindness for nine straight days in honor of the nine victims.

“Day eight, give out eight genuine compliments, and day nine is tell nine is people how much you love them,” Moore said.

The two boys are leading by example.

“We went to McDonald’s and there was a lady behind us, and we paid $5 toward her meal, and we like, held the Dayton Challenge sign up to the back window so she would look up and see it,” Butler said.

In this time of tragedy, something as simple as a hug can go a long way.

“It’s the right thing to do,” Butler said. “You always have to be kind to each other; that’s what makes the world great.”