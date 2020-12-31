Dave Chappelle set to turn Ohio firehouse into comedy club

FILE – In this Jan. 28, 2018 file photo, Dave Chappelle poses in the press room with the best comedy album award for “The Age of Spin” and “Deep in the Heart of Texas” at the 60th annual Grammy Awards in New York. Chappelle celebrated George Floyd’s life and ripped the media for the way it handled his death in a surprise Netflix special. The special was released Thursday and is streaming free on Netflix’s comedy YouTube channel. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Chappelle’s ties to Ohio go back to his father, who was a college professor in Yellow Springs

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio – Comedian Dave Chappelle is set to buy a former fire station near his Ohio hometown with plans to turn it into a comedy club.

The Dayton Daily News reports that the Miami Township Fire Station in Yellow Springs will be sold to the 47-year-old actor’s company and turned into a club that will seat 140 people.

A member of the development corporation board said the group wanted someone who would breathe life into the station.

Chappelle’s ties to Ohio go back to his father, who was a college professor in Yellow Springs. Chappelle lives with his family outside the village.

A request for comment was sent to Chappelle’s publicist.