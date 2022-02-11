YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (AP) — Comedian Dave Chappelle says his threat to pull the plug on his plans to open a comedy club near his hometown in Ohio wasn’t because he opposed a proposal for affordable housing.

Chappelle became the target of criticism this week after speaking against the development in Yellow Springs.

He says in a statement through his spokesperson that the plan wasn’t the right fit for the village. And he says it didn’t actually offer affordable housing.

Chappelle was among several residents who spoke against the project at a council meeting Monday.

The council sided with Chappelle and other residents opposing the project.