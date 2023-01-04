CINCINNATI (WCMH) — While Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, family and friends said Wednesday morning that there are improvements.

ESPN reporter Coley Harvey wrote on social media that the Hamlin family and their spokesperson and Damar’s marketing representative, Jordon Rooney, told him that doctors got promising readings overnight on Hamlin as he remains in the ICU for a second day. Harvey also reports Hamlin is still sedated.

On Monday night, the 24-year-old Bills defender collapsed on the field from a cardiac arrest during the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at PayCor Stadium. Hamlin remained motionless on the field and was resuscitated once by medics before an ambulance took him to UC Medical Center.

In an interview with CNN, Damar Hamlin’s uncle said that he was resuscitated twice but in Harvey’s report, he states that Rooney clarified he was only resuscitated one time.

“Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us,” the Hamlin family said in a Tuesday statement. “Please keep Damar in your prayers.”

Thoughts towards Hamlin’s recovery have come from across the country with examples including Ohio Governor Mike DeWine starting a Tuesday press conference with a moment of silence and all 32 NFL teams changing their Twitter profile pictures to Hamlin’s jersey number “3”, reading on top “Pray for Damar.”

People also gathered online to donate to Hamlin’s toy drive fundraiser, “Chasing M’s,” where more than $6 million has been raised from more than 200,000 donations. The fundraiser goal was set at $2,500.

NFL officials paused the game between the Bills and Bengals after Hamlin’s collapse with Cincinnati leading 7-3. The league said the game will not resume this week and the two teams are scheduled to play Week 18 games as planned.